With the hustle and bustle of the world around us, many don’t notice details in our lives that might lead to more personal growth. We spoke with LaVonne Wells, spiritual teacher, about identifying life signs and how to spring to action when one comes your way.

Wells refers to these life signs as messages that your life gives you, alluding to a change or development that needs to occur. These signs can happen on their own, or they can be asked for. For example, Wells talks about asking for clarification in relationships and if they are going to serve your highest self. While these life signs may look different for everyone, some common ones to look for are recurring events. An example of this could be seeing consecutive numbers or phrases. Wells says that acknowledging how you feel when seeing these things is an important part of the growth process. If you ignore these signs then they will continue to grow and become more aggressive. Wells states “Life is all about love and so life is only going to give signs that are going to redirect you to loving yourself more and loving one another more. That’s universal.” After receiving one of these signs, Wells talks about looking inward and analyzing situations around you to understand their significance in your life. Her last tip is to not be so hard on yourself and force signs.

Wells touches on personal experience and talks about how these signs have helped her. Specifically, she talks about how receiving these signs have helped her feel like she is not alone. She also talks about asking the universe to “see the oneness” in everyone. Wells does not want to judge others, she just wants to see that we are all in this together.

For a more in depth and personal session, visit lavonnewells.com

Clubhouse: @loveonnow

Instagram/Facebook: @thespiritualteacher