- On Good Things Utah this morning – Kids love summer break, but it can be stressful for stay-at-home and working moms if they don’t have some set plans to keep the children entertained. If you’re a parent with school-aged children, then chances are summer vacation is either already here or just around the corner for you. Although children love the break from school that summer provides, both stay-at-home and work-from-home moms can get a little stressed out when everyone goes from a set routine to being at home 24/7. But, not to worry, moms and dads — these suggestions can help you keep the kids busy this summer.
- Set Some Attainable Goals
- Many kids look at summer as a break from the school year grind. Summer isn’t just a break from school, though. It’s the perfect time for your child to make a bucket list or set some realistic goals to achieve while they have hours of free time each day.
- Delegate Some Chores
- Summer is also a great time for children to pick up some life skills that aren’t taught in school, such as cooking, gardening, and organizing. By delegating some chores, moms can keep kids busy and give them the opportunity to build on these life skills.
- Turn Your Backyard Into An Oasis
- You may think it’s difficult to motivate children to get outside and play these days. According to the team at Verywell Family, though, you just need a bit of space and some sun to get the job done. Of course, it always helps if you make your backyard a fun place to be.
- Plus, Ginger Zee is biting back at parenting trolls. The ABC News meteorologist, 41, is calling out an internet troll for leaving a misogynist comment on a recent photo she posted. In a video on her Instagram, Zee displayed the comment. She began with text that read: “This morning I posted this photo on Facebook,” referencing a photo with ABC News correspondent Kenneth Moton: “One of the first comments: ‘Who’s raising your kids?'” Zee shares two sons with husband Ben Aaron: Adrian, 6, and Miles, 4. She later displayed her response to the commenter, which read: “I am with the help of my husband and our nanny. You don’t come from a home where both parents work? I do. And it was amazing.” The video ended with text that read, “And a reminder, when people have an opinion/critique, it says more about them than it does about me. I’m so peaceful and grateful for the family I’m creating while fulfilling my career goals. It’s not for everyone, but I’m not everyone, I’m me.”
- At the end of the show – When it comes to pregnancy, there are plenty of activities you might typically enjoy that you have to put to the side and avoid for a while — hosting wine and cheese nights, for one, is a non-starter. And in terms of physical activity, you will likely have questions about what is safe to do while you are carrying a child. Whether you’re a competitive swimmer or someone who enjoys hopping in a pool every now and then during the summer months, you may worry that pregnancy will change your swimming habits.
- So, can you swim while pregnant, or will you need to hang up your swim cap until the baby arrives? As it turns out, water-loving pregnant people are in for some good news. “It really is a very safe and recommended activity,” Dr. Cheruba Prabakar, M.D., board certified OB-GYN, tells Romper. “If you are comfortable doing it, it’s one of the best activities for pregnant women.” Whether you love floating in the pool during the summer months or doing laps indoors in the winter, swimming is in fact a great activity to do during pregnancy. Hope you tune in while we jump into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.