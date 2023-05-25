Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Humans thrive off of connection, so what better way for a parent-child relationship to flourish than through one-on-one connection? Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld, Founder of “10 Minutes Together,” talked with us today about her online course where she teaches parenting skills focused on the power of one-on-one connection.

With summer around the corner, kids at home may feel excited and overwhelmed. Before schedules fill up with day camps, sports, and classes, Dr. Van Langeveld will help you plan for the most powerful parenting connection, one-on-one time.

Because kids are home much more during the summertime, parents often think that one-on-one time is not as needed. Although group time is important, we are best loved and feel most seen during time spent one-on-one. Summer provides a slower schedule to make space for this connection to happen. This summer can be your summer of connection!

Tune in to hear about Dr. Van Langeveld’s ideas about getting started on one-on-one time to make this summer with your kids the best one yet! She also provides a “summer school” program with a six-week training course with live coaching to help parents plan, prepare, and dive into their summer of connection.

To learn more about one-on-one connection, visit Dr. Van Langeveld’s Instagram page @10minutestogether.