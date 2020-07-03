Ideas to celebrate the Fourth of July!

Celebrating may be different this year, but there are still options! Here are some ideas for you to make it a wonderful holiday.

4th of July Ice Cream Social at FatCats in Millcreek! Saturday, July 4th from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM. The ice cream social includes $10 Arcade Card, round of glow golf, glow necklace, $15 per guest. Fat Cats is located at 3739 S 900 E in Millcreek. Hop online for more www.fatcatsfun.com



4th of July River Parade in Moab! Be part of Mild to Wild’s Rafting Parade that flows along the Colorado River. There are 3 meet times to choose from: 8:00 am, 11:45 am, & 3:30 pm! Seats are limited. Kids get a 4th of July souvenir. Dress up 4th of July attire! Best costume wins a prize.

https://mild2wildrafting.com/events.html



Fireworks in Utah Valley July 4 at 10 pm. Three synchronized displays will occur at 10 pm, one at LaVell Edwards Stadium at BYU, at Footprinter Park in south Provo, and one at Orem Community Park near Mountain View High School. One of the largest, most thunderous fireworks spectacles in state history! The Festival has partnered with NuSkin, Provo City, Utah County, and other supporters to give residents a stunning show, fireworks will reach a height of 1,500 feet you can also tune in to KSL NewsRadio to listen to a special soundtrack that corresponds with the fireworks. Onlookers are encouraged to watch the fireworks from near their homes or at viewing locations where social distancing is possible.



Fireworks in Lehi. The fireworks show will go on, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements, the City of Lehi is asking residents to enjoy fireworks from home instead of gathering to celebrate. Thanksgiving Point public viewing areas will not be open or available this year. July 4th at 10 pm www.lehi-ut.gov



If you are having your own at-home celebration, Brian Parker of Duncan’s Fireworks has quality fireworks at 1/2 the prices of tents or grocery stores, and he donates 10% of the profit to the founders wife who is widowed with 3 kids. He renamed the company Duncan’s fireworks after original owner Duncan passed away. With the economic toll of COVID, he wants to help you get your fireworks affordably. 775 N Main Street in Springville. www.duncansfireworks.com