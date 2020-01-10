Ideas for your weekend

This morning, Deena shared three ideas for the weekend that are all kid-friendly. But don’t worry, she’s got the adults covered as well. Here’s a little something for everyone!

Sesame Street LIVE! Make your magic! This is the story of a magician named Justin who visits Sesame Street to put on a magic show. Elmo wants to be a part of it, but he can’t do magic! Elmo embarks on a journey to discover the lesson of perseverance. Along the way, Elmo is joined by Abby, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, Rosita and the Count, discovering many magical moments in everyday life. In the end, Elmo learns that you can do anything you set your mind to if you just keep trying! Saturday at 2 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Tickets start at just $15.

sesamestreetlive.com



Obstacle Warrior Kids is having an Open House Extravaganza tomorrow, Saturday at The Shops at Southtown from 9 am until 2 pm. This is a free event. Come by and play on the obstacles, shop local vendors, enjoy fun activities, win prizes from giveaways, and meet an American Ninja Warrior! All you need to gain access is a food donation to the Utah Food Bank.

shopsatsouthtown.com/events/obstacle-warrior-kids-open-house-extravaganza



Home Tweet Home workshop tomorrow, Saturday at 1 pm to 2:30 at Red Butte Garden. Did you know not all birds fly south for the winter? Learn the tricks our feathered friends use to survive this chilly season and then create a unique birdhouse to give the birds of Utah a cozy new home for the winter. Garden Adventure class costs : (Caregiver included) $8 per child for Garden Members, General public is $10. redbuttegarden.org/garden-adventures



Bernadette Peters in in town, and you can see her Saturday, January 11th at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at Utah Valley University in Orem at 7:30 pm. Throughout her illustrious career, Golden Globe and three-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics alike with stunning performances spanning stage, film, television and music recordings. Do not miss Bernadette in her debut performance in Utah. It’s a once in a lifetime concert that’s not to be missed. uvu.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=2295&utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=ticketing&utm_campaign=bernadette&utm_term=nput

The Gay Utah Pageant is presented by Royal Court of the Golden Spike Empire at Bottoms Up Saturday night, January 11 at 6:30 pm. Gay Utah & Gay Utah Youth Pageant is open to anyone who wishes to show us your best Drag attire. The Gay Utah Pageant is open to anyone in the ENTIRE State of Utah with valid ID. If you wish to compete please message pageants@rcgse.org facebook.com/events/2422525627988383

Tonight and tomorrow, see Erica Hansen perform The Women of Country Music, at The Grand Theatre at 7:30 pm. Known to Grand audiences for her remarkable portrayal of Patsy Cline, popular vocalist Erica Hansen will pay tribute to the legendary women of country music Backstage at the Grand. Enjoy classic tunes from the first ladies of country—Dolly, Loretta, Emmylou, Reba and, of course, Patsy, as well as many others—performed live and in concert by a local favorite. This is a performance you won’t want to miss. Call the box office at 801-957-3322 to purchase your tickets today. The Grand Theatre is proud to offer many specialized discounts for groups, military/veterans, SLCC students and staff, junior high and high school students, and many more. No refunds. No exchanges. grandtheatrecompany.com

Ars Moriendi: The Art of Death and Dying at the Springville Museum of Art in Springville, Ut. Now through January 15th. Death is a universal experience that occupies an important and extensive space in the art historical canon. Ars Moriendi: The Art of Death and Dying brings together artists from different backgrounds and artistic traditions to explore ideas about death through their work. This exhibition was developed in conjunction with Chauncey Secrist, curator of 2018 exhibition Ars Moriendi at the Bountiful Davis Art Center. Join us for an opening reception for this exhibition on Wednesday, October 16, 6:00-8:00pm. Stay tuned for an SMA: unframed event featuring this exhibition on November 20, 2019. smofa.org/ars-moriendi.php









