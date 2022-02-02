Ideas for a date night in

Right now we are hanging tight during this surge and we are putting a pause on going inside of restaurants. We need to get creative with going on dates because we still need to nurture our relationship! Cat Palmer joins the show to talk about date ideas to do while staying safe!

Romantic campfire date

Cuddling up by a cozy fire, sipping whiskey or non-alcoholic cider is the perfect date night! Building a campfire is an easy but also creative date idea. This can be done in the canyon or even your backyard! Don’t forget to make festive drinks and bring some smores!

2. Spa date at home

Why go to a spa when you can create the same atmosphere in the comfort of your own home? Spa days are a way fun to practice self-care but also spend quality time with a loved one.

3. Cook a new recipe together

Cooking can be a therapeutic experience. Finding recipes you and your partner enjoy making is a bonding experience. Don’t stray too far to look for great recipes! GTU offers weekly recipes that will put the spice back into date night!

4. Red Butte garden hike

We live in a state that is filled with beautiful mountains and various outdoor activities. The Red Butte Garden is the perfect place that offers different hikes. The views surrounding are stunning and make the perfect setting for a date. No need to travel far to enjoy the outdoors! If you’re far from the garden’s location, take a neighborhood stroll instead!

5. Watch Sundance films

Movie night at home is another great way to spend time with your partner. Palmer shares some of her favorite sundance films she and her partner enjoy watching. Quiet Heroes, Chicago 10, and Coda are three must-watch films. Using Projectors is a creative way to watch movies. In the warmer season, Palmer enjoys watching movies outside for date night.

6. Listening to music or podcasts

Date night doesn’t have to be an extravagant plan. Order takeout and discover new music/ a podcast together. This date is great to spend quality time together. Salt Lake is filled with amazing local restaurants. Cozy up, grab takeout and your favorite vinyl to have an intimate but chill date night at home!

If you want more ideas for date night stay up to date with more date ideas visit www.catpalmer.com or catpalmerphoto.blogspot.com.