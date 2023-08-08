PERRY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Ice cream made to celebrate the good times and comfort in times of trouble. Alex McGarvey is the owner of Good & Happy and joined us on the show to share about her ice cream that is flavored with real fruit. It’s fresh and delicious!

Good & Happy serves customers from a vintage trailer at Pauls Patch in Perry Utah. Their method is unique in that they take premium hard scoop ice cream and blend it to order with fruit creating a delightful, frozen treat. Another hit on the menu is their ice cream tacos, made with the Real Fruit Ice Cream.

McGarvey believes everyone deserves “All things Good & Happy”. That is their mission to brighten others day. For more information visit goodandhappy.co and follow along @goodandhappyco on both Instagram and Facebook