Ice Cream foodie Shaylin Dopp shared her favorite spots in Utah for a sweet treat.

Dopp brought ice cream samples in from various hidden gem shops around Utah – Bow Tie Creamery, Blacksmith Ice Cream Co, Cloud Ninth Creamery and Brooker’s Founding Flavors. These shops are perfect to pick up some ice cream for a summer pool party.

To get the scoop on summer ice cream, follow @icecream.foodie, @bowtiecreamery, @blacksmithicecream, @cloudninthcreamery, @brookersfoundingflavors and @paletabar_utah.