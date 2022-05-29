SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Annual Utah Pride celebration officially begins today, Sunday, May 29 with eight days of events celebration Utah Pride. The 2022 theme is “I Am Utah Pride.”

Special events from this year’s celebraton include a Rainbow Rally and Glow March at the State Capitol, the annual weekend Pride Festival at Washington Square and the Sunday morning Pride Parade, which is on Sunday, June 5, 2002.

Tickets to the weekend festival and other special events are available for purchase now with the proceeds going to the Utah Pride Center. Money raised during the annual Pride Festival goes to fund the Utah Pride Center’s year-round life-saving programs and services including Mental Health Services, Youth & Family Programs, Adult and Senior Programs, Eduation and Training, and Community Space.

Volunteer opportunities are also available and needed for the festival. Organizers say it takes more than 1,000 volunteers to produce the annual Utah Pride Festival.

For more information visit, UtahPrideCenter.org.