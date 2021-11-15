Hypnopompic dance performance

Junction Dance Company and founder and artistic director, Megan Adelsberger, stopped by the set to talk about their newest show titled “Hypnopompic” and the outreach they do around the community.

Junction Dance Company is a non-profit organization based in Salt Lake City with the mission of “Connecting Lives Through Movement.” They are a professional dance company that also offers community classes and youth programs throughout the season including dance training, competitive & concert performance opportunities.

Adelsberger named her dance company Junction because they infuse multiple styles of dance to create one unique experience. Their upcoming show is titled “Hypnopompic” which is the state between being asleep and waking up. The storyline of the show will follow the concept of dream analysis and diving into the layers of your subconscious. Dancers from the show gave us a sneak peek of their performance which can be watched above.

“Hypnopompic” will perform on November 19-21, 2021 at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in the Blackbox Theatre (138 Broadway Salt Lake City, UT 84101). Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and showtime starts at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are available here. For more information check out their website, Instagram and Facebook.