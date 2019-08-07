Hungry? We taste test the new chicken at Panda Express

On Good Things Utah today – Panda Express has a brand new dish and they brought it to GTU first to taste test! Plus, what does no sleep look like on your face? We have the surprising photos of a woman who put tossing and turning to the test. And did you know you have a number neighbor? It’s the latest trend sweeping social media. And it’s back to school time, so we are asking what celebs used to be teachers? Hugh Jackman was one, find out who else is on the list!

And finally, why you should think twice before you smash that spider crawling in your house. (Nicea disagrees;) All this and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.