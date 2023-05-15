SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — GTU Chef, Austin Buhler joined us on the show to share the recipe for his delicious Huckleberry BBQ Sauce perfect for summer BBQ’s.

Ingredients:

3 Cups Ketchup

1 ½ cups water

¾ cup brown sugar

¼ cup sweet onion – minced

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 cup huckleberries (if you can find huckleberries, blackberries make a great substitute)

2 tbsps hoisin sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp molasses

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp dry mustard

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients except the huckleberries to a large sauce pot. Bring these to a

boil and then reduce to a simmer for 30 minutes. Stir every so often to avoid scorching.

2. Add the huckleberries.

3. Continue to simmer for another 30 – 45 minutes or longer depending on how thick you

like your sauce.

4. Serve over your favorite summer BBQ items like ribs, pulled pork, chicken, etc.

For more recipes and keeping up with Austin, follow him on social media @chefaustinbuhler