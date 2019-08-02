HSL Restaurant

Deena Marie dropped by HSL, a beautiful American cuisine restaurant in SLC, and the newest creation from the owners of Handle Park City. Executive chef and partner Briar Handly discussed the inspiration for the menu, saying they are driven by the seasons, source locally and are big believers in supporting our local farmers.

The organic menu not only changes with the seasons, but also daily. The menu is stamped with the date daily, allowing the chef to have creativity to add to the menu, and highlight whatever ingredients are at the height of freshness.

Some of the most popular items on the menu include the general tso’s style cauliflower with pickled peppers and sriracha vinaigrette, and the fried chicken with 28 charred onion soubise, and red onion jam sweet potato and all items on the menu are beautifully presented.

The restaurant itself is visually stunning, and the bar is a great spot for date night, or after work drinks, with the drink menu also changing to match the seasons. Visit HSL at 418 E 200 S SLC, and peruse the menu at hslrestaurant.com