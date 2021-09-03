Hruska’s Kolaches pumpkin spice recipe

Hruskas Kolaches has four locations, and a menu full of sweet and savory options! Devin Hruska was in studio to demo how she makes her mini pumpkin spice batch kolaches. Be sure to visit a location at Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas for holiday-themed yumminess!

1 large can pumpkin puree/ 1 pie pumpkin 

8 oz cream cheese 

1/4 C egg yolk 

1/2 C can sweetened 

1 C brown sugar 

1/3 C sugar 

1 tsp vanilla 

1 1/4 tsp salt 

5 tsp cinnamon 

1 tsp nutmeg 

2 tsp ginger 

1/4  tsp clover 

Pinch duspice  

Pinch mace 

Combine all ingredients. Mix well.

Sprinkle the top with nutmeg. 

