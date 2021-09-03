Hruska’s Kolaches pumpkin spice recipe

Hruskas Kolaches has four locations, and a menu full of sweet and savory options! Devin Hruska was in studio to demo how she makes her mini pumpkin spice batch kolaches. Be sure to visit a location at Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas for holiday-themed yumminess!
hruskaskolaches.com and IG @hruskaskolaches
1 large can pumpkin puree/ 1 pie pumpkin
8 oz cream cheese
1/4 C egg yolk
1/2 C can sweetened
1 C brown sugar
1/3 C sugar
1 tsp vanilla
1 1/4 tsp salt
5 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp nutmeg
2 tsp ginger
1/4 tsp clover
Pinch duspice
Pinch mace
Combine all ingredients. Mix well.
Sprinkle the top with nutmeg.