Hruska’s Kolaches pumpkin spice recipe

(ABC4) - States with lower vaccination rates are seeing more hospitalizations and emergency room visits by children with COVID-19, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says there has been no increase in the length of hospital stay or percentage of hospitalized children and teenagers with COVID-19 admitted to the ICU. Despite this, in August, the CDC says hospitalizations among children and teenagers increased four-fold in states with low levels of vaccination compared with states with high levels of vaccination.