How your shoes tell your story

Jill Shepherd, the author of, ‘Scuffed Up: The stories our shoes tell. How to use your past journeys to overcome your anxieties and create a clear life plan,’ is bringing her thoughts to our studio.

Her new book is available on Amazon and explores alternative ways to fill any shoe handed to you throughout life. As each shoe has a new story to tell, we have to step out of our comfort zone to capture the ability to grow.

Many times, the shoes handed to us are intimidating and the circumstances may trip us. This book explores how to make the most out of situations you have no control over as well as take advantage of the opportunity before you.

If you are currently in shoes that caught you by surprise, make sure to pick up your own copy of Scuffed Up.