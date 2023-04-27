SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah)

Master Coaches, International speakers and husband and wife duo, Jesse and Lisa Ferrell of LisaListen came on set with to share information about their book, ‘How You Leave Them Feeling’. It is available in the following formats: e-book, Hardcover and audible.

Here are their tips for building Unbreakable Relationships

1. Bring a better sense of self to all of your relationships

2. Practice building relationship equity using our ICE life philosophy

-Investing in yourself

-Caring about yourself and others

-Extreme Self-care

