- On Good things Utah this morning – Dancing With The Stars pro and Utah native Lindsay Arnold guest hosted with us this morning and shared the new way she is moving and staying fit after taking a season off of DWTS to be a full time mom to her two young daughters. She says she was looking for a workout program she could do while she was pregnant and post partum over the last three years. The workout/movement program she formed is called The Movement Club, and Arnold says she created it to inspire women of all ages and abilities to fall in love with working out and most importantly with themselves. She says “our bodies are incredible and deserve to move every single day!” Everybody has different fitness goals, but Arnold says her goal for everyone is just to move. The Movement Club has a full pregnancy program that will guide you through movement for every stage of having a baby, plus beginning and advanced work outs that you can do in the comfort of your own home!
- Arnold says, “This has been so special for me, movement is my passion and this is just a way for me to shift and help people move their bodies not for any other reason other than just to feel good.” If you want more information about Lindsay Arnold and The Movement Club you can visit movewithlinds.com
