How you can thrift sustainably

Olivia Hair, of 528 Vintage is in the studio teaching viewers how to shop sustainably and ethically. She started as a single mother who simply began thrifting to make ends meet. Her passion later turned into a full-time job and something she loves, which also makes a positive impact on the world.

Hair introduced the term “slow fashion” and educated viewers on the benefits it has on the environment. She describes it as trying to steer away from unethical clothing decisions, which can be if it’s made in a factory with bad working conditions, materials that are harming the environment, or donating clothes that end up in a landfill somewhere.

Some of the misconceptions around thrifting are that people may think the clothes are dirty or junky, but in reality, they can be stylish and vintage. She’s found many clothing pieces from major companies like Free People, Madewell, or Urban Outfitters that can be purchased for a fraction of the cost.

Hair brought many different pieces with her that she’s thrifted and fixes up to sell on her website and Instagram, so be sure to check out these unique pieces!