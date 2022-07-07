- On the second hour of GTU this morning – It’s Brianne’s birthday and we are celebrating with a game to see who knows Bree best! (Nicea might have been a bit too over confident here:) Plus, if your head isn’t into exercise or if you only have a few minutes to spare, this advice is for you. There’s a popular adage in the fitness community that you never regret a workout. And while that generally may be true, there are simply some days your mind doesn’t care and urges you to avoid it anyway. This is not only perfectly normal; it’s totally acceptable. The notion that you should force yourself into tough workouts creates an unsustainable and poor relationship with exercise. Trainers say there is a way to keep up a routine while being kind to your body and your mind.
- Plus, an anonymous woman caused her husband to blow a gasket after she stopped cleaning her house to see how he’d react. A video detailing her sweeping reform has amassed over 7.4 million views as viewers urge her to divorce the unnamed guy. In the video, the embattled woman — who posts handy cleaning tutorials under the name @MrsMessyTikTok — described how she “stopped cleaning the house and putting away clean laundry” a month ago. The modern-day Cinderella said she wanted to “prove to my husband that I was the only one doing everything this whole time,” per the clip. In a series of prior clips with millions of views, she described how her selfish beau had dubbed her “lazy” and accused her of “never doing anything around the house” despite the fact that she cleans and pays all the bills. Tune in to see what happened next!
- And when we date someone new, how do we gauge their trustworthiness? How do we even know that our “trust radar” is functioning properly? Unfortunately, we often come to question a partner’s trustworthiness after a relationship where trust was broken. Thankfully, there are ways to prevent that from happening again — without becoming a total neurotic. Before you consider putting your heart on the line Deena has tips for us this morning. Tune in or click here for more: https://www.yourtango.com/love/questions-ask-trust-someone
- At the end of the show – We’re less than a week away from Amazon Prime Day 2022 and there are plenty of ways to save before the event starts on Tuesday, July 12. Right now, Amazon has early deals on everything from compact earbuds to electric scooters that you can score for some of the lowest prices of the year. Surae has the deals you can score right now! Hope you join us for a busy hour of GTU Hour 2.