How you can support the Black Lives Matter movement

- So many Utahns and Americans want to make their voices heard but don’t know where to start. Surae has a list of ways you can make change happen now, including where to spend your money and how to make your vote count. The bottom line is, be a role model for compassion, and words matter.
- We also have a list of books you can read and share with your friends.
- White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo
Every white person should be assigned to read White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo’s unflinching book on the mundane and insidious ways racism is perpetuated – and why so many of us have such a challenging time even discussing it. In chapters like “White Women’s Tears,” she takes to task some of the most defensive and destructive behaviors white people use to deflect, distract, deny, and center themselves in conversations about race, and gives real, tangible advice on how to stop it.
- Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Ta-Nehisi Coates’s work as a journalist, essayist, and novelist is expansive, from tracing the racist legacy of redlining in the pages of The Atlantic to writing The Water Dancer, a novel about a slave’s journey to freedom alongside Harriet Tubman. And his book Between the World and Me is no less illuminating. Crafted as a letter to his son, Coates guides him through his own personal experiences and revelations to help him understand how to exist and thrive in a world that so often works to make that an impossibility.
- Heavy: An American Memoir by Kiese Laymon
Kiese Laymon’s astounding memoir Heavy is a coming-of-age tale about what it means to grow up as a Black American man in a Black body. As he traces his relationship with his brilliant, academic mother and his own fraught relationship to his body and weight as a young man, he brings vulnerability and boldness to bear in equal measure.
- And finally, one of our viewers recommended Jane Elliott for education on racism. She is an American schoolteacher, anti-racism activist, and educator. She is known for her “Blue eyes-Brown eyes” exercise. She first conducted her famous exercise for her class on April 5, 1968, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. She has her own website that showcases her lifelong fight against racism in our country.