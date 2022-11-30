- Giving Tuesday this week has Utahns all over the state thinking about the best ways to give back and help others less fortunate. You can celebrate gratitude around the world with local non-profits that are doing incredible things in Africa, Nepal and Mexico. Vimibai Tembo, the Director of Programs at CoAfrica and Marci Romney the Executive Director of CoAfrica sat down with Nicea and Surae to talk about why it’s so important to consider giving to those living half way around the world.
- Vimbai shared her story of growing up as a child in Zimbabwe, where women did the bulk of the chores and says it was a far cry from the lifestyle we all live here in America. For Marci sharing with her children stories like Vimbai’s have made a huge difference in how they approach gratitude in their lives. She says they are now more aware of people in need and want to help.
- If you would like to help any of these local charities please visit these websites to learn more:
- CoAfrica www.coafrica.org
- Village Book Builders: www.villagebookbuilders.org
- Rising Star www.risingstaroutreach.org
How you can support local non-profits that are making a difference around the world
