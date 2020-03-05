How you can see Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party

Diana Gerosa and Rebecca Neudorfer, Performers from Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party joined Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming show at the Vivint Smart Home Arena March 5th-8th. The show brings the magic closer than ever before as beloved characters come to life through unexpected, never-before-seen performances.

The show is full of surprises! Performers grace and athleticism mix with acrobatic and aerial stunts to lift skating and skills to new heights, filling the performance space and bringing the magic closer to the audience. Innovative show elements transform the setting and bring the performances outward and upward, immersing fans in the magical world of Disney On Ice.

Audience members become part of the narrative as each story unfolds triggered by up-close character interactions and active audience participation.

Tickets are now available for purchase online at Disneyonice.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or visit the Vivint Smart Home Arena Box Office.

