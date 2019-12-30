How you can say goodbye to high interest in 2020

America First Credit Union joined us to talk about a special promotion starting on January 6th, 2020. If you want to break free from paying high interest rates & getting little to nothing in return—make the switch to a Visa® credit card from America First and get the rewards you deserve!

Starting January 6th, if you move your credit card balances to America First you’ll receive 3% of the transfer amount back. That’s right, instead of paying balance-transfer fees, they’ll be paying you! This offer is for a limited time so stop by any of America First’s local branches or call at 1-800-999-3961.

Plus, you’ll have a card that delivers:

· Personalize your card with free Picture Perfect

· More cash back with free ABC Deals™

· Built-in deals & discounts

· Everyday low rates

· Extreme security

· No annual fees

· Free identity theft recovery

To learn more about this amazing promotion visit America First Credit Union now!

