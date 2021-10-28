How you can prevent domestic violence

Executive Director of Safe Harbor Crisis Center, Kristen Floyd, joins us in the studio to discuss the importance of understanding what strangulation truly is. She explains how crucial it is for law enforcement to recognize the signs of strangulation since the evidence isn’t always visible.

Floyd said victims don’t always use the term “strangulation” but will describe it as choking instead. It’s important to know that one single instance of strangulation is a huge red flag for future homicide.

She said the best way to end domestic violence is to prevent it from happening in the first place. We can do that by funding preventions programs that will work toward ending it once and for all. You can also provide support to your local domestic violence service provider.

To learn more ways to support, you can participate in Evergreens Benefit on Nov. 11. Be sure to visit their website for more information.