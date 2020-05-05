How you can help the fight against domestic violence

Domestic violence numbers are up, as well as calls to police and the domestic abuse hotline since many people are in quarantine with their abusers. Brooke Muir, executive director of Fight Against Domestic Violence joined us to talk about #GivingTuesdayNow A global day of giving and unity happening today, May 5th, as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

Brooke tells us that shelters are still open, adjusting largely to online therapy, but doing all that they can to stay open and serve the community. Unable to house as many people as they normally would due to social distancing guidelines, they are turning to motels for help in housing.

What can we do to help? We are asking viewers to join us in our 5:5:5 for FADV campaign: Today, May 5 donate $5 to FADV and tag 5 friends to do the same! With finances being impacted with the pandemic, FADV is hoping $5 is doable. Crisis cash covers bus passes, food, toiletries, shelter stay, hotel, and legal services.

You can donate today via venmo, facebook, paypal, or the website directly at: fadv.org

If you or someone you know is in an unsafe relationship, call the Utah Link Line 1-800-897-LINK(5465). If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

