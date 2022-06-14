The 18th annual World Refugee Day Celebration is happening this weekend for the first time in person since the pandemic. We talked with Asha Parekh and Elorm Fisher about what to expect from the upcoming event.

They work with refugees from around the world to share their culture with the local community. It is the perfect opportunity to get to listen to unique music and taste some delicious cuisine while getting to speak with refugees from the Utah community. They are starting the festivities on Friday and will be showing the Disney film Luca later in the evening. There are sure to be many activities to entertain the whole family. This year is very special for the celebration because we have welcomed more than nine-hundred Afghan refugees to the state of Utah in the past year.

In the studio we got a sneak peak of some of the items that will be available for purchase at the festival. Fisher showed us handcrafted baskets that were made by women indigineous to Bolgatanga, Ghana. They sell these bags to provide sustainable income to their families. Each basket takes 3 to 5 days to create and the attention to detail is shown in the uniqueness of every bag. You can expect to see other items such as jewelry, art pieces, and clothing.

Attend World Refugee Day June 17th from 6-10pm and June 18th from 10am-4pm at Big Cottonwood Regional Park. Show some support to the local refugees and even make some new friends.