How you can care for yourself as a busy mom

7 Daily Self-Care ideas for a busy mom:

Most moms don’t have a lot of time to get a massage or go away for a weekend. Michelle Pearson of Meeseh Pearson share some ideas of ways you can practice self-care daily as a busy mom:

Plan ahead

-Use planning apps, a paper planner, huge planner for the whole family to see. When things are organized you are less stressed.

-Plan meals.

-Plan out carpool for activities at the beginning of the week.

-The more you plan, the less you stress. Delete social media or unfollow/mute accounts that make you feel stressed, less than, or unhappy . Consume uplifting media. Listen to podcasts that inspire and motivate you, listen to music that puts you in a good mood, read books that interest you.

4. Exercise. It can be before the kids wake up, during nap time, or after they are in bed. Even 10 mins. of physical activity helps.

5. Get “ready” This doesn’t have to mean shower, full face of makeup, and wash and dry your hair. It can be as simple as brushing teeth, brushing your hair, and putting on deodorant. Doing these simple things for ourselves can help us a lot throughout the day.

6. Surround yourself with people who make you happy. Moms are busy enough as it is. We don’t have all of the time in the world for outside relationships so we need to make those count. For some, surrounding themselves with people that you can be yourself around the happier you will be. You won’t need to show up as anyone other than yourself. You will be motivated and inspired and feel like you are not alone when around the right people.

7. Give yourself grace. Momlife is a stressful life. Realize that if it was a hard day you have the chance to try again tomorrow.

Find Michelle Pearson on IG.