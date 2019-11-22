How you can bring back the excitement to women’s gifts

Shopping for gifts for women can be time consuming and stressful but it doesn’t need to be. Stop wandering aimlessly around the big box stores or browsing through millions of products on Amazon. Brilliant Gifts is making it easy and fun to give amazing gifts to the women in your life.

“We are on a mission to make sure no one ever receives a boring, poorly wrapped gift again” said co-founder & CEO Matt Graham. “Throughout my 27 years of marriage I have given some great gifts and some not so great gifts. Even when I got it right and found the perfect gift for my wife my gift-wrapping skills left much to be desired. I wanted an easier way to buy awesome gifts for women that didn’t require a gift bag or wrapping paper. That is when my wife Jennie and I started Brilliant Gifts to make it easy for both men and women to give amazing gifts to women in beautiful custom crates and decorative boxes.”

Today Brilliant Gifts has over 90 different curated gifts for every occasion, interest, hobby and taste. We have fun birthday gifts for her, anniversary gifts, Christmas gifts, Valentine’s Day gifts, Mother’s Day Gifts, wedding gifts, baby shower gifts and much, much more.

Picking the right gift is only the first step to giving amazing gifts. You also need to “WOW” her with the gift presentation. “When my wife would receive a gift from a friend it always came beautifully packaged. In many cases the gift packaging was clearly worth more than the gift itself. It took me a while, but I finally realized that the gift packaging is as important as the gift itself” said Matt.

Brilliant Gifts offers four custom gift packaging options:

Brilliant Gifts Branded Gift Box Decorative Keepsake Box with Large 5” Personalized Diamond (Made to look like a giant ring box) Premium Personalized Pine Keepsake Crate (Something she will want to keep and use around the house) Personalized Sealed Crate w/ Pry-Bar (An exciting gift experience where she will have to work to open the gift)

Each of these creative gift packaging options will bring a smile to her face and will likely make her Instagram feed.

Brilliant Gifts is offering Good Things Utah fans a 10% discount on all gifts through December 15th, 2019. Use discount code “GTU” during checkout to save on your next order. If you aren’t ready to have your gift delivered yet, you can pick a future delivery date during checkout and we will ship it to arrive on the date you select. Visit https://www.brilliantgifts.com today to see all of our amazing gifts.

