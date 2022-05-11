- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Julien’s Auctions will offer up more than 1,500 lots from the TV icon’s life and career during a three-day event in Beverly Hills (and online) beginning Sept. 23. Betty White fans will soon be able to bid for a piece of the beloved star’s legacy. Julien’s Auctions will offer up more than 1,500 lots from the TV icon’s life and career during a three-day event in Beverly Hills (and online) beginning Sept. 23. Items will include awards, scripts, wardrobe and memorabilia from her iconic television shows and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, fine jewelry, household and personal items from her beloved homes in Brentwood and Carmel, California.
- Plus, the official trailer for the upcoming “Father of the Bride” reboot, starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, has arrived. In the Gaz Alazraki-directed film, streaming June 16 on HBO Max, Garcia and Estefan play married couple Billy and Ingrid, the parents of daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) who is set to marry her new boyfriend, Adan (Diego Boneta). In this version of the classic, Billy and Ingrid are on the brink of divorce but decide to conceal their split in the hope of putting their eldest’s wedding first. From the trailer, it seems the upcoming adaptation, which is based on the famous novel by Edward Streeter, infuses many themes from previous versions of the film, including Billy’s discontent with his daughter’s fiancé, issues with the cost of the wedding and more. But the new version sets itself apart by putting the focus on Latinx families and honoring the cultures of the Cuban American and Mexican American families the bride and groom are part of.
- And hot on the heels of the Wordle phenomenon, “Phoodle,” a word game with only food-related words, has emerged — and Martha Stewart is a big fan (phan?). On Monday, Stewart posted an Instagram directing her fans to try out Phoodle for themselves. “If you want a new word game to play, and who does not!, try https://Phoodle.net,” she wrote. “Live today. lots of fun especially if you love food!!!!!!” Stewart shared a screenshot of the game with her guesses — “boeuf” (beef in French), “creme” and “apple” (the correct answer) — breaking the cardinal rule of giving away the answer. “Hey @marthastewart48! You’re not supposed to give away the answer!” one fan teased, to which Stewart responded, simply, “sorry.”
- At the end of the show – “People think that humor, or being able to make another person laugh, is most effective for men who are looking for a long-term relationship. It’s least effective for women who are looking for a one-night stand. But laughing or giggling at the other person’s jokes is an effective flirtation tactic for both sexes,” says Leif Edward Ottesen Kennair, a professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology’s (NTNU) Department of Psychology. “It is not only effective to be funny, but for women, it is very important that you show your potential partner that you think they are funny,” Rebecca Burch, a co-author from SUNY Oswego in New York, added. We dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a Wednesday edition of GTU Hour 2.