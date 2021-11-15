How you can be a hero this Thanksgiving

How can you be a local hero this Thanksgiving? Rob Adams, Founder of Thanksgiving Heroes, came by GTU to tell us the things you can do to make sure no family is hungry this Thanksgiving. Rob was inspired to do this because, as a kid, his family was fed through a similar program. This year over 600 Thanksgiving Hero volunteers will deliver 2500 Full Thanksgiving meals to families in need on Saturday, November 20th.

95% of the families Thanksgiving Heroes serves come from school districts and this year they are working closely with 10 districts to serve families in need. Nominations for families are also received from clubs, churches, and other outreach programs in the community. They also make a difference outside of Utah in Las Vegas, Dallas, Cleveland and Phoenix.

Rob says the four ways to be a Thanksgiving hero are to:

Donate. You can donate. There are reoccurring monthly payments or you can donate a lump sum.

Nominate. You can help get families the food they need by nominating people in your community who might need some assistance this Thanksgiving.

Volunteer. You can volunteer and become one of the 600+ families serving families this year.

Spread the message of Thanksgiving Heroes! You can also help out by telling people in your community about TGH and its mission.

If you are interested in becoming a Thanksgiving Hero or want more information, check out the TGH website, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.