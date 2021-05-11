For Mental Health Awareness Month Sariah Bastian of Beyond Breath was back to talk about how yoga helps with mental health.

Your outer body and inner body are connected, related, they go hand in hand. What is happening to your inner body affects your outer body and vice versa. Your mental health determines how you act and behave, your responses or reactions to life, and the way you make decisions. Yoga is becoming more and more requested from therapists to participate in to help clients with their mental health.

Yoga increases body awareness (something most of us aren’t even aware of) and enhances your ability to pay attention and concentrate. Yoga also helps relieve stress, soften your body and thus can calm and regulate your nervous system. What is happening in your inner world is portrayed by your outer world. When you have the communication of what is happening inside – you can be more aware of what is happening on the outside / this can change your entire life.

