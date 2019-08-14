How would you like to be on a flight all by yourself?

Both kids and parents believe spending too much time on a smartphone is unhealthy. As parents, it is our job to protect our children from the internet, app and social media dangers that are often hurled at them. Stephen Dalby, Founder of Gabb Wireless stopped by to talk about how to do just that!

Gabb Wireless is an entirely new cellular network dedicated to protecting kids. It offers a cell phone that kids want and the protection parents need. And, great news, it's affordable, safe, and reliable.