- In honor of Nicea DeGering’s birthday over the weekend, we thought we would play some trivia with the other hosts to see how well they really know our GTU mainstay. Play along with us at home if you know any of these answers.
- First: If Nicea could make the ultimate sandwich, what would be on it?
- Nicea says: Turkey, Provolone, Avocado
- Second: What is one item Nicea can’t live without?
- Answer: Jergen’s Wet Shower Tanning Lotion
- Third: How does Nicea spell it: “OK” “Okay” or “K”
- Answer: Okay (she says it’s more professional)
- Fourth: What is Nicea’s go-to coffee order?
- Answer: Hot Non-fat Caramel Latte
- Fifth: What is Nicea’s idea of a perfect date?
- Answer: Take her on a trip
- How did you do? How well do you know Nicea? We hope you tune in with us this morning to play along with the rest of the birthday edition trivia questions.
