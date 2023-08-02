- On Good Things Utah this morning – How well do Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager really know each other? The pair found out when playing a spirited game of “best friend 4eva?” on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Aug. 1st, a “Newlywed Game”-style game in which they each jotted down answers to simple questions about the other, hoping to match their counterparts’ responses.
- “What is the best way to reach Hoda — email, text, phone call or FaceTime?” was the first question. Hoda and Jenna both held up their cards, with matching answers: FaceTime!
- “I always pick up a FaceTime,” Hoda said. “It’s true,” Jenna said. They couldn’t make it two answers in a row, though, because Hoda guessed key lime pie was Jenna’s favorite dessert, while Jenna said it was either ice cream or banana pudding.
- Our hosts thought why not see if they know each other a little bit better than the national talk show hosts… So what is the best way to contact Surae, Nicea or Deena? What are their favorite holidays and emojis? And do they have a favorite dessert? We hope you tune in to a fun episode of GTU to find out!
