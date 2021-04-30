How we can incorporate dancing into our workout

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Candace Abplanalp, Training Specialist and Owner of Jazzercise Saratoga Springs Ultimate Dance Experience came by to talk about their grand opening.

Jazzercise is the original dance-fitness company, founded in 1969 by Judi Sheppard Missett, who still oversees company production as CEO, with her daughter, Shanna Missett Nelson, as President.

With 8,300 franchises worldwide in 32 countries, as well as a new VOD platform, you can Jazzercise anywhere.

Candace found Jazzercise in southern California just after her 18th birthday and certified 3 months later in November 2009.

Upon graduating from Brigham Young University with a BS in Exercise & Wellness in 2016, Candace was hired by Jazzercise, Inc. as a Training Specialist and mentors instructor trainees through to successful auditions.

She also had the privilege of teaching as a presenter at Jazzercise’s 50th Celebration in San Diego in 2019.

Most recently, Candace opened Jazzercise classes in Saratoga Springs and manages a team of 5 instructors.

Jazzercise Saratoga Springs Ultimate Dance Experience offers dance-based cardio and strength training classes 9x/week both in-studio and live-streamed (complimentary childcare included).

As a mom of 3, Candace knows firsthand the importance of physical and mental health and is excited to expand the Jazzercise program and community to northern Utah County.

Promotions:

10 Days of Unlimited Classes for $39 *No strings attached!

Find Jazzercise online, FB, and IG.

Find Candance on IG.