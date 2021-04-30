How we can incorporate dancing into our workout

Candace Abplanalp, Training Specialist and Owner of Jazzercise Saratoga Springs Ultimate Dance Experience came by to talk about their grand opening.
- Jazzercise is the original dance-fitness company, founded in 1969 by Judi Sheppard Missett, who still oversees company production as CEO, with her daughter, Shanna Missett Nelson, as President.
- With 8,300 franchises worldwide in 32 countries, as well as a new VOD platform, you can Jazzercise anywhere.
- Candace found Jazzercise in southern California just after her 18th birthday and certified 3 months later in November 2009.
- Upon graduating from Brigham Young University with a BS in Exercise & Wellness in 2016, Candace was hired by Jazzercise, Inc. as a Training Specialist and mentors instructor trainees through to successful auditions.
- She also had the privilege of teaching as a presenter at Jazzercise’s 50th Celebration in San Diego in 2019.
- Most recently, Candace opened Jazzercise classes in Saratoga Springs and manages a team of 5 instructors.
- Jazzercise Saratoga Springs Ultimate Dance Experience offers dance-based cardio and strength training classes 9x/week both in-studio and live-streamed (complimentary childcare included).
- As a mom of 3, Candace knows firsthand the importance of physical and mental health and is excited to expand the Jazzercise program and community to northern Utah County.
Promotions:
10 Days of Unlimited Classes for $39 *No strings attached!
Find Jazzercise online, FB, and IG.
Find Candance on IG.