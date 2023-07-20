Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Bring on the colors for Utah’s largest chalk art festival! The Chalk It Up festival is happening this weekend at Thanksgiving Point. Utah Foster Care and Harrington Center for the Arts have joined forces to “foster a community” of support for Utah’s children and families impacted by foster care. Amanda Walker, Director of Communications, and Jennie Sheperd, Director of Recruitment from Utah Foster Care, joined us to discuss this fun and heartwarming event.

There are around 2,000 Utah children in foster care. They need safe homes and community support. The chalk art festival is a way to bring the community together for a fun time and raise awareness of this important topic of foster care in our community. Utah needs 500 new licensed homes yearly to keep up with the number of children who come into care. The biggest need is safe, diverse, and affirming homes for teens and sibling groups. Utah Foster Care serves Utah’s children by finding, educating, and nurturing families to meet the needs of children in foster care.

Utah Foster Care has been putting on Utah’s largest chalk art festival for over 20 years. They have moved the festival fun to Thanksgiving Point for the first time. They strive to foster a community of over 150 of Utah’s most talented chalk artists. There will be bounce houses, food trucks, a Vendor Village, free beginners chalking class, artist awards, and more!

There are many ways to show up for foster care. Start by coming to this weekend’s festival! Consider becoming a foster parent, volunteering, donating, and helping raise awareness. Chalk It Up is a free event for everyone and runs from July 21st and 22nd from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Find more information on www.utahfostercare.org and follow them on all social media platforms @utahfostercare.