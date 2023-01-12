SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Utah Tree Co is more than just a tree service company. Operations Manager, Brooks McWherter’s mission is to provide top-notch tree services while giving back to the community.

One of the ways they are giving back is through their upcoming veterans and community outreach program. The company understands the sacrifices that veterans have made for our country, and they want to do their part to support them.

When it comes to choosing a tree service company, Utah Tree Co believes that their commitment to service sets them apart. They not only provide high-quality tree services, but they also prioritize the safety and well-being of their clients and the community.

In addition to their commitment to service, Utah Tree Co also offers competitive prices and specials. They are currently offering a 10% discount on all tree services for anyone who mentions seeing them on Good Things Utah. To learn more about the company, visit their website https://utahtreeco.com/