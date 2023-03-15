SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — As a mom-to-be, you want to stay healthy and fit while taking care of your baby. Knowing how can you do that safely and effectively during pregnancy can be tricky, but Andrea Jensen, a fitness expert and mom of two, has tips!

First and foremost, listen to your body. If you already have a workout routine, start with that and adjust as necessary. If you don’t have a routine, don’t push yourself into something that doesn’t feel good or is too challenging. Remember, this is not the time to push yourself to the limit. It’s also important to keep your heart rate, breathlessness, and overheating in mind. If you start to feel uncomfortable, ease off.

Core work is essential during pregnancy, but it needs to be done mindfully. Regular core work can continue through the first trimester, but after that, avoid lying flat for any core work. Crunches are a big no-no after 12 weeks. Instead, try mindful plank work that has the right approach. One technique that Andrea recommends is 360 breathing, which is a breath used to strengthen your core and prevent and repair diastasis recti. You can do this during workouts or even while driving, and pair it with kegels for maximum benefit.

There are also some handy modifications for moms in workouts. Take jumps and impact out of your workout, walk instead of run, and weight down. Push-ups in tabletop position and planks are excellent alternatives to crunches.

Working out during pregnancy has many benefits, such as better sleep, better mood, prevention of gestational diabetes, reduction of nausea, ease of labor, and weight management before and after the baby is born. It’s an excellent way to stay healthy and fit for both you and your baby.

Plus, if you're looking for comfortable and stylish maternity tops, Andrea recommends Comfort Coves long tanks. Use the code ANDREA to get a 10% discount. For more fitness tips and inspiration, visit Andrea's website or follow her on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok at @andrea.j.fitness.