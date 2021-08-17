How to win a movie prize package and what every woman over 40 should know

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We’re helping celebrate a new kids movie coming out this weekend. Paw Patrol The Movie is in theaters August 20th and we are giving away a big prize package! Head to www.abc4.com/contests to enter to win!
- Plus, a year ago, AARP launched a free weekly digital newsletter called “The Girlfriend,” aimed at what we see as an often-overlooked demographic — Gen X women. As editor, one of the greatest privileges I’ve had is hearing from readers about their struggles with perimenopause, parenting, friendship, relationships, and staying relevant. To mark our anniversary, I’ve put together a list of 14 things every woman should know by 40. To read more click here: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/things-every-woman-should-know-at-age-40_n_5b4d0610e4b0de86f4859f61
- And the Material Girl is a Birthday Girl! On Monday, Madonna celebrated her 63rd birthday by sharing photos of a loving get-together alongside her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, her six children and close friends. Madonna’s birthday festivities come as she announced a collaboration with Warner Music Group, which will now be responsible for her entire recorded music catalog as Warner Chappel Music will administer her songwriting work.
- At the end of the show, Cadbury plans to release an oldie in time for the holidays! Have you heard of Puds? Surae tells us all about the hazelnut treat. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.