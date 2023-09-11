- Today’s Beauty Buzz is all about warmer lip colors for fall and not being afraid of color over the age of 50. The owner of Baqe cosmetics, Quintin Croft joined us to share how to achieve the right shade of brown that works for you. She tells us as you age you do have to be careful with the ingredients in your lip products that can dry out and even shrink your lips. Alcohol is the number one ingredient to steer clear of. Croft also says it’s okay even as your lips thin with age to explore new colors that compliment your skin tone, but if you want to just dip a toe into 2023 fall trends, nude is a great shade to start with.
- She recommends first lining the lip from bottom to top. Then adding a lipstick on top of the liner. Always brush color on the bottom lip first, rub your lips together then add whatever extra color needed to the top lip. Then finish with a matching gloss just in the center of the lips to add an extra pop of shine! Croft used Baqe cosmetics Perfectly Done lipgloss on our models Karen and Nicea. We love the new fall look ladies!
