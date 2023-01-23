SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Setting resolutions is so last year. Cori Sartori is a life coach who joined us in the studio to share more on how we can set more effective goals for 2023 using vision work.

When we look at our goals as resolutions, people have a hard time staying consistent when they do not see immediate results. Vision and goal work starts with setting a destination. Once the destination is set, you can decide the goals that you can use as the steps to get there.

Cori has been using vision work for over a decade to get her to where she is today. She used visualization to find her perfect partner, to help her in her battle against cancer, and to help her grow her family with her second baby.

Where can you start to visualize your dream life? Start by brainstorming what that life would look like: what would you be doing and who would you be surrounded by? After you’ve gathered your ideas, write your vision out in the present moment, using statements like “I am” and “I have”. Every day, read your vision to keep it on your mind and keep yourself going in the right direction.

If you want more help to start your journey into vision work, Cori is hosting an event this Saturday, January 28, at 9 AM at Renourish Kombucha Taproom. The event will include a 45-minute yoga flow, a guided visualization, journaling, and delicious kombucha! Find tickets to the event at renourishtaproom.com.

Instagram: Coachcorisartori

Facebook: Cori Sartori

Website: slclifecoaching.com