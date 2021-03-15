How to use self awareness to take charge of your life

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Nick Olsen is a performance coach, and owner of X365 Fitness Main. He stopped by our studio with a message of mindfulness on how to use self awareness and ownership to take charge of your life! Follow his tips below, and find him online www.coachingdoneright.com IG @Nick_x365 and Facebook Nickolsenx365.

1. Focus all of your energy on what you can control instead of what you can’t

2. Surrender into your reality instead of comparing yourself to a life there no longer is

3. Understand and respect your priorities through self awareness.

4. Practice compassion towards yourself but dont allow it to become an excuse. Let it be something that heals the past and allows you to take control of your future.

5. Create weekly habits where you journal your discoveries and create action plans.

Nick is offering 10% off all of programs on his website for viewers for the next 24 hours, just use code ABC410%