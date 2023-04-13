SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Thrift expert, Amy Rasmussen kicked off the new year with a thrift challenge, and April is the perfect time to try your hand at finding artwork treasures. This is a super easy way to add your personality to your home. You can make your home look rich and have tons of unique one-of-a-kind art pieces for really cheap. You do this by upcycling old frames, books, mirrors, etc.

Amy explained that the first thing to do is get a frame and a book with decent art in it. The frame you thrift doesn’t need to be the right color because you can paint over it and make it new. The book needs to have a decent number of good pictures in it. These pictures can be cut out and put into the frame, making a $5 or less piece of artwork. One nice thing about the artwork being thrifted is that you can switch it out without it costing money.

The second tip she has is to antique the paint you put on frames. You can do this with paint thinner or just after you paint the frame to make it look old and add richness to the artwork. For more tips and tricks from Amy checkout her website and social media.