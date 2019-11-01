How to turn a birdhouse into a fairy house

Stephanie Howerton, the owner and teacher of Our Children’s Earth, believes everyone can be an artist. She was on the show to talk about her fairy houses and her fairy house classes.

These houses are a fun way to get creative and maybe use some of those old things laying around the house. Stephanie says she’s used things like single earrings and old pieces of tile. It’s also a fun activity for the kids to do as well.

If you want to join her for her classes, visit her website localartisancollective.com. You can also call the store at 801-399-ARTS (2787) to register for the class.