SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The impact of trauma on mental health is a crucial topic, and Cassidy Duhadway, the owner of Purple Sky Counseling, joined us on the show to discuss it with depth and empathy.

Trauma is the result of exposure to incidents that are emotionally disturbing or life-threatening, affecting physical, mental, social, emotional, and spiritual health. Duhadway explains that trauma depends on how our nervous system responds to the event and the support received from our community. Shockingly, 70% of Americans experience trauma, with 30% going on to develop PTSD.

Duhadway emphasizes the importance of a non-judgmental, supportive community for processing trauma, and how talking about it and seeking help are crucial steps. Purple Sky Counseling offers various treatment options, including ketamine and neurofeedback, but Duhadway’s favorite is EMDR, a trauma healing technique that changes the relationship with the memory itself, allowing the disturbing parts to desensitize.

For those seeking help, Purple Sky Counseling is a valuable resource.