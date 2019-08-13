How to treat depression and OCD

If you are suffering from depression or an obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and have not found relief in other treatment, the NuMe TMS Clinic may be able to help.

Deena Marie Manzanares sat down with Dr. David Kent of the NuMe TMS Clinic to discuss the innovative therapy they offer to treat depression.

Dr. Kent described that TMS stands for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, which is and electromagnetic device that uses electromagnetic pulses to cross the cranium into the surface of the brain.

“Currently in the United States, it’s FDA approved for depression and OCD,” said Dr. Kent

It is non invasive and for depression, Dr. Kent says it is about a 20 minute treatment per day for 6-8 weeks.

For a free assessment, visit numetms.com.

This story includes sponsored content.