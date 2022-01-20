How to transition your wardrobe from winter to spring

Get your fix of fashion with our personal stylist, Laura Burtis, also known as Daisy, who joined us today on the show. She shares helpful tips on how to dress for each season and how to transition your wardrobe to the next. Daisy is known for her affordable, on-trend fashion finds.

When looking back to trends that were seen in the fall, Burtis mentions the shacket, which is still in moving into Spring. They aren’t going anywhere and in fact, they are coming in beautiful spring colors. She displayed a cream-colored shacket, paired with a black shirt and red wide-leg pants. These fun pants can be found on Amazon for less than $40.

When shopping on Amazon, Burtis recommends reading the reviews. This is helpful when finding a piece that will fit correctly. Amazon and Target are great places to find dupes for high-end, expensive pieces.

Blazers, faux leather, and platform boots are a yes heading into spring. Keep an eye out for bright colors, wide pants, and skirts both short and long!

For more fashion tips and affordable finds, follow @Daisy_Burtis on Instagram.