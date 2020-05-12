Live Now
Posted:

Motivational speaker Ganel-Lyn Condie joined us with four points for how to thrive, not just survive, during the unexpected life. ganellyn.com

  1. TAKE A PAUSE
    1. Don’t react. (traffic/kids/pandemics)
    2. Breathe, journal, call a trusted friend.
    3. Pause before you post! 
    4. Daily mediation/mindfulness practice helps push the pause button in the moment.
  2. STAY IN THE MOMENT
    1. When something “bad” happens – be careful to label it.
    2. Don’t go into the future thinking. (divorce/job loss/pandemic/diagnosis)
    3. There’s no way of knowing whether something will be a bad thing or a good thing – in the long run.

Today it can feel bad. Validate the feelings of vulnerability.

  1. REPURPOSE/RECYCLE/RECALIBRATE
    1. New formatting. New skills.
    2. Clean out closets, calendar, relationships, obligations.
    3. Schedule dreaming time. Vision boards, playing, looking at photo albums.
    4. Network. Everyone is trying to recalibrate. People are willing to have the conversation.
  2. YOU ARE STRONGER THAN YOU THINK
    1. Think back on all the hard days you have already survived.
    2. You are resilient and being trained in more resiliency.
    3. Reach out for support.
    4. IN THE END, IT WILL WORK OUT (it isn’t the end)

*** Don’t compare what “other” people have done with this time! ***

“Do not judge me by my success, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”
― Nelson Mandela

