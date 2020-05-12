Motivational speaker Ganel-Lyn Condie joined us with four points for how to thrive, not just survive, during the unexpected life. ganellyn.com
- TAKE A PAUSE
- Don’t react. (traffic/kids/pandemics)
- Breathe, journal, call a trusted friend.
- Pause before you post!
- Daily mediation/mindfulness practice helps push the pause button in the moment.
- STAY IN THE MOMENT
- When something “bad” happens – be careful to label it.
- Don’t go into the future thinking. (divorce/job loss/pandemic/diagnosis)
- There’s no way of knowing whether something will be a bad thing or a good thing – in the long run.
Today it can feel bad. Validate the feelings of vulnerability.
- REPURPOSE/RECYCLE/RECALIBRATE
- New formatting. New skills.
- Clean out closets, calendar, relationships, obligations.
- Schedule dreaming time. Vision boards, playing, looking at photo albums.
- Network. Everyone is trying to recalibrate. People are willing to have the conversation.
- YOU ARE STRONGER THAN YOU THINK
- Think back on all the hard days you have already survived.
- You are resilient and being trained in more resiliency.
- Reach out for support.
- IN THE END, IT WILL WORK OUT (it isn’t the end)
*** Don’t compare what “other” people have done with this time! ***
“Do not judge me by my success, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”
― Nelson Mandela