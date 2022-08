Glue Gun and Thrifting Expert, Amy Rasmussen joined us on GTU hour 2 with all you need to know on how to thrift a pin-worthy party.

After planning a ravishing Tiffany & Co.-themed party for her youngest daughter, she has some simple tips for planning a party your guests won’t forget.

Decide on your theme in advance Make a list of items you can thrift and start shopping Add custom touches and paint or repurpose what you find

