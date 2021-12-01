How to teach your kids to be grateful and Brianne Johnson guest hosts

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Our friend Brianne Johnson is back on the show guest hosting with us this morning and we are talking about ‘And Just Like That’… the new trailer for the Sex and the City revival series is out! On Monday, HBO Max released a nearly two-minute clip for the highly-anticipated revival series, giving fans another look at Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as they reprise their roles of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, respectively. The first two episodes, both written and directed by executive producer Michael Patrick King, will debut on Dec. 9. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays with the final episode airing on Feb. 3, 2022.
- Plus, Deena tells us why it’s a good idea for moms to connect with child-free friends, and actor Kristen Bell loves many of the customs around the holidays but she has one unique tradition she’s hoping to pass along to her children. “The Good Place” actor told TODAY that while Bell and her husband Dax Shepard partake in usual traditions like singing songs, watching “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and wearing matching festive pajamas, they also teach their two daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, to “reject the stress of the holidays.” “We are attempting to model the behavior for our kids to not get too uppity or too intent on things being perfect,” she explained.
- And the blogger who says the way to teach your kids gratitude is to stop saying it and start showing it! Forcing our kid to say thank you doesn’t build gratitude. Neither does lecturing. In fact, forcing thank-yous and lecturing our kids only develops shame. Talk about counter-productive to our goals: shame is an anti-learning feeling, because shame freezes us and makes us feel unsafe. Bring on shame, set our kids back in developing gratitude. How can we develop gratitude then? Slowing down, helping kids locate feelings in their body, and modeling it ourselves. So let’s give our kids a forced-thank-you break this holiday season. Let’s model gratitude ourselves and trust that our kids are watching – and absorbing. To read more click here: https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/22/health/parents-children-gratitude-wellness/index.html Hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter